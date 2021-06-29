Analysts Anticipate Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Post $0.73 EPS

Brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,725%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEFT traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.06. The stock had a trading volume of 370,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.46 and a beta of 1.66. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.