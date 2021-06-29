Analysts Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post sales of $3.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.37 billion and the lowest is $3.14 billion. Ball reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

BLL traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.15. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Ball by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $19,548,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ball by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $2,400,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,377,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

