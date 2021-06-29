Analysts Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to post sales of $264.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.50 million to $277.00 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $284.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.04 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,022,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,938,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 83.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,164,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after buying an additional 527,958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after buying an additional 477,476 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 345,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

