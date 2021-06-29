Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,032,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after buying an additional 795,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,175,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,727 shares of company stock worth $7,749,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.86. 27,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,373. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $171.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

