Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Kevin Bullock Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Kevin Bullock acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,434,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,434,270.

Shares of ANX opened at C$0.95 on Tuesday. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.29 and a 1-year high of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.77. The company has a market cap of C$164.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

