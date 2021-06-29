Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone Sells 9,375 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at $982,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMKR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.89. 842,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,469. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 68.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,085,000. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 587,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after purchasing an additional 573,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.