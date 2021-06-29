AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up approximately 1.5% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $16,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,238,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in AMETEK by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.33. 7,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,168. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

