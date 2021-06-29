Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.85

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.86, with a volume of 49677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USA. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$5.00 to C$2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The company has a market cap of C$246.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.31.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

