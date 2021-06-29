American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $272.75

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $272.75 and last traded at $272.75, with a volume of 6443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.79.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

Get American Tower alerts:

The company has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.