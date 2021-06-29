American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,052,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,744 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $490,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after acquiring an additional 208,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after acquiring an additional 147,445 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

AMT opened at $271.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

