American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $22 million-$26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.25 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,363. The firm has a market cap of $515.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.15. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.42.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. Analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

