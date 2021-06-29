American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Position Reduced by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after buying an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFG opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.91.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $14.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,509 shares of company stock worth $26,851,585. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

