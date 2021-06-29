American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,509 shares of company stock valued at $26,851,585. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AFG opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.91. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $14.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.