American Express (AXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
American Express has decreased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Express has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Express to earn $9.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.
NYSE AXP opened at $164.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.62. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $170.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.
In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.