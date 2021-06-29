American Express (AXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

American Express has decreased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Express has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Express to earn $9.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

NYSE AXP opened at $164.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.62. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $170.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

