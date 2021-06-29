AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $45.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.30.

AMCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ AMCX traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $66.94. 6,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,493. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,740,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AMC Networks by 306.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

