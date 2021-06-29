AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $45.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.30.
AMCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
NASDAQ AMCX traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $66.94. 6,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,493. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33.
In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,740,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AMC Networks by 306.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
