Amalgamated Bank Sells 870 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of CFG opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

