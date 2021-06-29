Amalgamated Bank Sells 418 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $40,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.95.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.