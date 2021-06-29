Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,592 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ares Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Shares of ARES opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.