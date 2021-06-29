Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,293.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,466 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $116.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.62.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

