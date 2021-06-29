Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,453 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,730. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.39.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

