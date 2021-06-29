Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,930,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $118,446,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $59,090,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,787 shares of company stock valued at $703,675 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNDM opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.90. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -216.28 and a beta of 0.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

