Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in US Foods were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. Piper Sandler began coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

