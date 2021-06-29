Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Altice is focused on accelerating its network expansion, along with market penetration, for long-term sustainable growth. The company is expected to benefit from greater scale, operating efficiency and additional investments, which are at the core of its business strategy. It is confident of its ability to deliver revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in 2021. The acquisition of Morris Broadband has expanded Altice’s footprint in North Carolina. Through a4, Altice provides multiscreen advertising solutions to clients. However, high programming costs per customer due to an increase in contractual rates hurt its operating margin. Consumers’ selection of an alternate source of service due to economic constraints could hamper its growth potential. The company operates in a competitive market against several broadband and delivery system firms.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

NYSE ATUS traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $34.53. 62,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,816. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.52. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,181,031.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,534,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 703,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,786,000 after buying an additional 78,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 588,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

