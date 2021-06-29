Alphr finance Trading Down 29% This Week (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $776,842.20 and $205,924.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00003578 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00157006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00166639 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,292.43 or 0.99850683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

