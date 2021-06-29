AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $395.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.19.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

