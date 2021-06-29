AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 282.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 517,945 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $5,986,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $3,336,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CarGurus news, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,286,478 shares in the company, valued at $32,432,110.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,059 shares of company stock valued at $10,252,467. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

CarGurus stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

