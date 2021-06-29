AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,182,000 after acquiring an additional 356,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ambarella by 677.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after acquiring an additional 622,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,586,000 after buying an additional 39,558 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Ambarella by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 577,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after buying an additional 76,394 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after buying an additional 418,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $473,592.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.42.

AMBA stock opened at $106.07 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.72.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.