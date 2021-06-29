AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $425,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 115.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 110.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 58,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 30,744 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $23,892,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.71.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.27. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

