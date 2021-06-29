AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,297 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 135.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after buying an additional 264,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $305.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $316.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

