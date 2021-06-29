Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,317 shares of company stock valued at $163,436,616 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG opened at $2,536.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,409.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,555.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

