Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Textainer Group by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE TGH traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.71. 794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,144. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.