Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $586,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $4,656,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 42,759 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 320,530 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 89,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,946,303. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.95. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,878,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034,215 shares of company stock worth $100,950,834 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.