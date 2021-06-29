Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,201,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,279,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,358,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,440,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,013,000. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,964. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

