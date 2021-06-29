Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Position in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Holicity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,179,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Holicity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,125,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Holicity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,100,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Holicity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,055,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Holicity by 1,734.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 397,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,074. Holicity Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

