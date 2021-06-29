Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 82,086 Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Barnes & Noble Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 153.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 153.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $8,375,811.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $603,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,081,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,095.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,130,105 shares of company stock worth $10,074,876 in the last three months. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BNED traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.74. 386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,219. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $449.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.68.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

