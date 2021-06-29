Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,702 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.