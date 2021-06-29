Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAVE. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

