Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $884,000 Investment in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 558.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 78.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $52,897,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

DNMR stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.37. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.