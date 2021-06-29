Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $941,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after buying an additional 206,246 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,401,000 after acquiring an additional 144,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,142,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,115,000 after acquiring an additional 150,872 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Vertical Research began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.43.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
