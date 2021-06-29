Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $859,000 in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Talend in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Talend in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Talend during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,057,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TLND stock opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. Talend S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLND. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

