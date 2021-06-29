Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $908,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,258 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SAP were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SAP by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP opened at $141.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.53.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.189 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.27.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

