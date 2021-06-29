Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 169.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Discovery were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 76.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCK opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.42. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

