Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177,195 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $520,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,880,345.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,817 shares of company stock valued at $10,752,744. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ONTO opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

