Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenneco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after buying an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $1,195,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,330,692 shares of company stock worth $38,449,107. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Tenneco stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

