Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Allegiant Travel worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $191.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $100.10 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

