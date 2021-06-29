Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN opened at $621.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.16 and a 1-year high of $647.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $593.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

