Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce earnings of $2.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Align Technology posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 831.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $11.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $13.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

Align Technology stock traded down $8.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $612.80. The company had a trading volume of 423,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,927. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $264.37 and a 52 week high of $647.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

