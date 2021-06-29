Algert Global LLC Sells 49,335 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,335 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of H&E Equipment Services worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,018,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,688,000 after purchasing an additional 92,615 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 316,677 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HEES traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.37. 528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 143.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.