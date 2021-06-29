Algert Global LLC Sells 16,903 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 65.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,903 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ePlus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLUS traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $87.84. The company had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,654. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.35.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.