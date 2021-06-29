Algert Global LLC Sells 10,176 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $229,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,410. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $49.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECPG. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.